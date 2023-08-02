In a video that is now going viral, ASAP and Vlone co-founder ASAP Bari was caught out there and jumped by multiple people on a basketball court in his hometown of Harlem.

The video shows Bari squaring off with another unidentified man, but not long before, others join in and begin throwing punches at the Harlem tastemaker. A man and woman eventually get in between the altercation, which eventually ends the brawl.

VLONE Co-Founder ASAP Bari Caught Lackin In Harlem 😮pic.twitter.com/AsYIJWb4Es — Kollege Kidd (@KollegeKidd) August 2, 2023

Bari has had a series of unfortunate events unfold ever since he was accused of sexual assault in 2017. Since then, he has been fired from Vlone and dissed by ASAP Rocky during his Rolling Loud Set. Bari accused ASAP member Relli of being a snitch after ASAP Rocky was arrested in 2021 at LAX Airport after Relli was allegedly shot in his hand by Rocky.

