After a difficult week, Tory Lanez just announced a new line of merchandise on hip hop’s. birthday. His 10-year prison sentence for the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion has given him a reason for a new venture…’Free Tory’ t-shirts.

Just three days after being handed the sentence, Lanez’s team announced the release of hoodies and T-shirts that read, “Free Tory.” Elsewhere, one of the tees had the following inscription: “No weapon formed against me shall prosper.” Starting at $29, the merch is available on the rapper’s official website.

“I have never let a hard time intimidate me. I will never, never let no jail time eliminate me. Regardless of how they try to spin my words, I have always maintained my innocence, and I always will,” Lanez shared in a statement posted to his Instagram yesterday (Aug. 10).

He continued, “In no way, shape, or form was I apologizing for the charges I’m being wrongfully convicted of. I remain on the stance that I refuse to apologize for something that I did not do.”

Check out the post below.