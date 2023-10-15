After having 4 children with her past public relationships, Kimora Lee Simmons has revealed she has been left to leave her children alone. Kimora has two children with Russell Simmons, one child with actor Dijmon Hounsou, one child with her ex husband Tim Leissner and an adopted son.

Kimora says not one of her children’s fathers are in their lives.

“I have beautiful children, but our necessity for [men] in our life is very minimal,” she continues. “It’s not all that it’s cracked up to be. It’s not giving what it was supposed to have gave!”

Kimora was only 23 a ‘child bride’ when she married Russell (“I joke but it’s not funny,” she says), and they divorced when their children were still young. She was with actor Djimon Hounsou for five years in her 30s and, from 2014 until last year, she was married to former Goldman Sachs investment banker Tim Leissner, who is currently a key witness in a $4 billion fraud case. (In 2021, Russell sued Kimora and Leissner, accusing them of stealing his stocks from the energy drink company Celsius to cover Leissner’s bail. Last year, it was reported a judge ordered Russell to pay Kimora $100,000 in legal fees. Meanwhile, it was revealed that Leissner had faked divorce papers, and was still married to his ex when he wed Kimora.) “I’m so bruised by it all,” she says. “I feel like I’ve run into con artists every step of the way.”

She says that she has not spoken to Russell in a few years, and she does not co-parent with any of her children’s fathers. When she looks back on her relationships, she can see how she might seem like the common denominator. “It looks like, ‘Well, it’s all you, all fingers point to you, lady. You’re the one.’ I guess it is me, but I think it has more to do with my personality or my stance in society. Something about powerful men and how they really appear to be powerful and big and this and that. But they’re nursing an ego inside of there. Not just these men, any men. Men, powerful men, famous men, rich men, business rich men, whatever you want to call it. There’s a thing there and I don’t know what it is, but I don’t really have a great relationship with any of them and they’ve left me to it to just kind of do things on my own. I do everything on my own. Like I say, I’m a single mom.”

