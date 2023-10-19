Do you have a dream that reaches beyond the stars? If you’re a teenager in America, there’s still time to seize the opportunity to make your aspirations a reality. But hurry, the clock is ticking! October 31 marks the closing date for applications to Disney Dreamers Academy, a transformative four-day career workshop tailor-made for Black teens and students from underrepresented communities. Last year Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey was the celebrity ambassador as the students learned from The ‘Who’s Who’ in entertainment. QuestLove, DJ Suss-One, Misa Hylton and more graced the classrooms to encourage the future leaders.

For those eager to apply or nominate a deserving student, the process is just a click away. Visit www.DisneyDreamersAcademy.com and set the wheels of your dreams in motion.

Next spring, the chosen participants will have the extraordinary chance to attend immersive workshops across a wide spectrum of fields, guided by renowned celebrities, educators, business leaders, community champions, and Disney cast members. These sessions open doors to diverse career pathways spanning the worlds of business, entertainment, sciences, and more. The program also sheds light on career opportunities within The Walt Disney Company, offering invaluable life skills, leadership capabilities, effective communication techniques, and networking strategies.

Disney Dreamers Academy is at the heart of Disney’s commitment to supporting diverse communities. It strives to nurture the aspirations of the next generation and encourages them to dream bigger than ever. The program equips these young talents with the knowledge and tools they need to chase their dreams relentlessly, all while fostering a spirit of giving back to make a difference in the lives of others.

As Tracey D. Powell, Disney Signature Experiences vice president and the program’s executive champion, aptly puts it, “We’re gearing up to bring the next generation of big dreamers to Walt Disney World for this life-changing program that has been inspiring students across America to reach for their dreams and providing them with some of the tools they need to make those dreams a reality.” So, don’t miss the chance to be part of this inspiring journey.

The application window is open to U.S. high school students, ages 13 to 19. A distinguished panel of leaders will meticulously evaluate the applications, with the selected participants set to be announced in early 2024.

What’s more, the chosen 100 students, along with one parent or guardian each, will be treated to an all-expenses-paid trip to Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. It’s an opportunity to experience the perfect blend of inspiration, education, and pure fun in “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”

For additional information and updates, explore Disney Dreamers Academy at DisneyDreamersAcademy.com or follow them on social media: Facebook.com/DisneyDreamersAcademy, Twitter.com/DreamersAcademy, and Instagram.com/disneydreamersacademy.