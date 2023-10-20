Rapper NLE Choppa appears to have gone missing sometime on Friday with his management and mother both expressing concerns on social media. The Top Shotta artist’s Instagram story showed a picture of Choppa and his mother with the caption instructing followers to contact Choppa’s mother, Angela Potts, if he is heard from. It is signed “-management.”

Potts, who also serves as Choppa’s manager, posted the same picture to her Instagram along with the following caption:

“Y’all help me pray over my child. He plans on moving back to Cottonwood where we worked hard to get out of just for a mixtape SMH! I ain’t talked to this boy in hours and he usually doesn’t do this. One thing I know about my son is that he doesn’t go ghost for any reason. Whatever your working on I pray GOD is guiding you. If y’all hear from him PLEASE CONTACT ME ASAP ! To the fans he wants to please thanks a lot”

Choppa appears to be scheduled for an appearance in San Antonio on Monday. He is also slated for several upcoming performances in October and November and appears to be preparing for a New Zealand tour in 2024.