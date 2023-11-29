If you’re not in the holiday spirit, check out these exclusive character posters from Prime Video’s Candy Cane Lane, starring none other than Eddie Murphy and Tracee Ellis Ross.

The posters give a glimpse of the movie’s stars in addition to Murphy and Ellis Ross, there’s Thaddeus J. Mixson, Genneya Walton and Madison Thomas.

As reported by Blavity, Candy Cane Lane stars Murphy back into his familiar comedy swagger as a happy go lucky dad whose grandest life dream is to make sure his house is the best-decorated home in his community. After his deal with the devil, ironically an elf played by Jillian Bell, places his family and entire neighborhood in a state of chaos.

Check out the official Prime Video description:

Eddie Murphy stars in this holiday comedy adventure about a man on a mission to win his neighborhood’s annual Christmas home decoration contest. After Chris (Eddie Murphy) inadvertently makes a deal with a mischievous elf named Pepper (Jillian Bell) to better his chances of winning, she casts a magic spell that brings the 12 Days of Christmas to life, and wreaks havoc on the whole town. At the risk of ruining the holidays for his family, Chris, his wife Carol (Tracee Ellis Ross), and their three children must race against the clock to break Pepper’s spell, battle deviously magical characters, and save Christmas for everyone.

Candy Cane Lane also stars Robin Thede, Chris Redd, Ken Marino, Nick Offerman, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, Lombardo Boyar, D.C. Young Fly, Danielle Pinnock, Timothy Simons, Riki Lindhome and Stephen Tobolwsky.

The backstory on the development of the film is based on screenwriter Kelly Younger’s life memories of the real Candy Cane Lane in El Segundo, CA a town near LAX in Los Angeles County. Directed by Reginald Hudlin and produced by Brian Grazer, the film reunites the filmmaker team behind Boomerang, Murphy’s hit ’90s comedy. Murphy, Karen Lunder and Charisse Hewitt-Webster, also serve as producers while Doug Merrifield will executive produce.

Candy Cane Lane premieres on Dec 1, exclusively on Prime Video.