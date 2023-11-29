Over the weekend T.I. and Tiny and their son King Harris got into an argument that turned physical while attending the Atlanta Falcons NFL game on Sunday. T.I., and his wife Tiny debated with King about his upbringing which led to a physical scuffle between father and son. Now King is demanding $10k to tell the media his side of the story.

The argument, which the 19-year-old livestreamed on Instagram, grew out of T.I. and Tiny’s claims that King can’t understand what it was like to grow up poor. The “Whatever You Like” rapper can be heard asking King if he knows what it’s like to “wake up with a roach on your face?” As the crowd mocks him for having a “silver spoon,” King yells that he was often left at his grandmother’s house.

After the fight went viral T.I. shared a video promoting he and King’s episode of the ‘GOAT Talk’ podcast.

Fck what dis internet talkin bout… Da HFamily Tied Like a Knot 🪢We all We Got…4LIFE… Ima RIDE to da heavens or da depths of HELL bout my Jr.& ain’t nothing gon change that. Now tune in🤔🤷🏾‍♂️😂 t

o the new episode of #GOATTalk 🐐 wit Me & my Jr. @the_next_king10 out now on @complex



Watch the encounter below.