Nov. 30, 1982, marks the anniversary of the undisputed King of Pop’s monumental album Thriller. So it is no surprise that Thriller 40, a documentary that profiles and illuminates MJ’s artistic accomplishments added to an uptick in his streaming stats. 


Visit streaming.thesource.com for more information

Thriller 40, which premiered on Dec. 2nd on Showtime, takes a deep dive into his music and massive influence on the industry at large and not as much into the complications of who Michael Jackson was as a person.

Thriller was easily one of Michael Jackson’s most impactful album projects ever released.

Advertisement

Produced by legendary music producer Quincy Jones, it is considered a culture-shifting body of work, created by Jones and MJ.

Fast forward to now and just last week, three of Jackson’s albums eased into top spots on Billboard’s Top R&B Albums chart. Keep in mind the coveted chart only allows for 25 slots. As expected with the marketing of the documentary and other publicized fanfare, Thriller took a peaked at No. 6 for the week ending on Dec. 2, according to Luminate

It looks like Thriller is still a masterpiece, and now experiencing the story behind the art is renewing all the excitement for one of Michael Jackson’s greatest achievements. 

via