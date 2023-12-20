Drake might be the biggest artist in the world, but apparently he’s the most profane as well.


Most recently, studies show that Drizzy has overtaken Eminem when it comes to musical artists using curse words in their songs. Language experts at Preply analyzed 3,632 songs by the top Billboard 100 artists, spanning multiple genres as well as decades. The goal was to find who uses the most explicit language in their lyrics, which comes as no surprise that Slim Shady held that title.

Now, Drake beats out Eminem with 2289 curse words, and Eminem coming in second at 1850. Surprisingly, J. Cole comes in at #3, with 1632, and Nicki Minaj at #4 with 1612.

The most profane artists in the music industry

ArtistCurse WordsFrequency of Cursing
Drake22891 in 45
Eminem18501 in 50
J. Cole16321 in 31
Nicki Minaj16121 in 30
Kendrick Lamar12811 in 39
Kanye West11101 in 58
DJ Khaled9481 in 36
Future9391 in 26
Tyler The Creator6001 in 25
Lil Uzi Vert5521 in 33

Studies also indicate the frequency of Drake’s cursing, clocking in at one curse word for every 45 lyrics uttered. Drake’s most used curse word is “shit,” with 545 uses alone across his catalog. With this data, it’s no surprise that an average of 5,300 Google searches are made monthly looking for “clean Drake songs”. 