Does Lil Rel Howery look like T-Pain? Some people think so!

The comedian and actor is best known for his role as Robert Carmichael in The Carmichael Show on CBS, as well as Rod Williams in the horror film Get Out. He also recently played a role in the release of Good Burger 2.

Last week during the BMF premiere in Los Angeles, The Source caught up with Lil Rel Howery about the moment he fell with Hip-Hop, getting mistaken for T-Pain, and more!

How many times have you been mistaken for T-Pain?

Oh wow. [laughs] More than you would think actually, which is weird. Me and T laugh at it all the time, but a lot more than you think. I think we should do something together, I’ma have to put him in one of my movies with me. We sound alike too. We sound like clones, it’s so weird.

What was the moment you fell in love with Hip-Hop?

Wow, that’s a great question. Honestly, I fell in love with Hip-Hop because of the weekend. I loved Hip-Hop before that, but when I fell in love with it was when I heard “Triumph” man. One of the best group songs ever created.

What’re you most excited for being here at the BMF premiere?

The one thing I’m most excited about is seeing the new episode! It’s a cliff-hanger for me. I love the show. When I saw Meech and his friend cut them off, I want to see how my mans react to that. Is he going to do something dirty? Is he bitter about it? It’s going to be very interesting, I can’t wait to see.

What else are you working on?

We got a movie coming out. We Grown Now out coming out of April with me and Jurnee Smollett, so excited about it. Then Harold and the Purple Crayon August 2nd, it’s for families. I showed it to my family a couple weeks ago. It’s going be a big movie this summer. Children are going to absolutely love it.