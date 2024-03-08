In conjunction with the celebration of Hip-Hop’s landmark 50th anniversary, legendary rapper Saigon & and Swedish multi-platinum producer Fredro have joined forces to create a love letter to Hip-Hop. Specifically, 1986-1996, a/k/a The Jordan Era. They have also tapped many other legendary voices to help join their celebration.

After announcing their new album, and releasing the project’s first single and video, “Lyrical Genius,” which featured one of Hip-Hop’s “holy trinity of emcees” in Grandmaster Caz (co-author of “Rappers Delight” and the emcee with the longest running tenure atop the billboard Hot 100 Charts), and “Get Loose” with Pete Rock, now they are back again with yet another legend, Grand Puba, who is featured on the new single “Think Twice”; which is now available.

Saigon and Grand Puba both show and prove on “Think Twice,” taking turns flaunting their effortless styles and flows over Fredro’s bouncy production. You will also hear “Think Twice” being played during the new episode (EP. 302) of the Starz breakout hit show BMF, which will air on 3-8-24.

Advertisement

“Growing up, Brand Nubian was one of my favorite groups, and Grand Puba as a solo artist shaped and molded my fashion sense at that time, and he is my favorite artist of all time” Saigon divulges. “Grand Puba has never gotten his due respect. Before Kanye, it was Puba who made the rugby with the knapsack look cool. He also always made sure there was some kind of a positive message in his music. While making this song, I tried to channel Grand Puba Maxwell from Masters Of The Ceremony (his first group), with the Puba from his Reel to Reel album, and I came up with “Think Twice.” It was a pleasure and honor to work with this legend.”

Emcees take warning; if you’re thinking about stepping to Saigon and Grand Puba— take their advice and “Think Twice”!

Saigon and Fredro’s forthcoming album, The Jordan Era, is produced in its entirety by Fredro, and features guest appearances from Grandmaster Caz, Pete Rock, Big Daddy Kane, Kool G Rap, Grand Puba, Sadat X, Rockness Monsta, Craig G, Ill Skratch—with more features to be unveiled.

Saigon and Fredro’s The Jordan Era album will be released on 5-3-24 via the iconic Payday Records.