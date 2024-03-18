Comedian Chris Tucker has previously spoken about why he hasn’t appeared in any of the Friday sequels, even though the movie’s producer Ice Cube says that he offered Tucker $12 million to appear in an upcoming sequel. In an interview with Big Tigger on V-102 FM in Atlanta, Tucker has spoken again about the challenges that would have to be faced if he were to participate in another Friday sequel.

Tuckwer noted that the studios and producers make shooting a new Friday challenging saying, “It’s studios, and they got to want to do it, and then it’s uh producers and all that stuff,” adding, “it’s a lot, it’s a lot that goes with it.” Tucker cited he wants to be in a space where he can create while on set, as that mindset is what actually birthed a lot of the best moments in the first ‘Friday’ film.

