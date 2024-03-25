The drama surrounding Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Porsha Williams and her estranged husband, Simon Guobadia, has taken a new turn as Guobadia files for a restraining order against Williams. The couple, who recently made headlines with their whirlwind romance and subsequent divorce filing, is now embroiled in a legal battle following allegations made by Guobadia.

According to reports from Page Six, Guobadia claims that Williams showed up to their former marital home with an armed bodyguard in tow. In court documents obtained by Page Six, Guobadia alleges that Williams “abandoned” their house at one point but later returned with a man who was visibly armed, prompting Guobadia to call the police to “maintain the peace.”

Guobadia further alleges that Williams brought the armed individual on two separate occasions, leading to heightened tensions and concerns for safety. He also claims that Williams, along with her mother and her mother’s boyfriend, made a “forcible entry” into the marital home, tampering with security cameras and evidence in the process.

The court documents paint a picture of escalating conflict and instability, with Guobadia expressing concerns for the safety of himself, his household staff, and the minor children who reside in the marital residence. He alleges that Williams’ behavior has been erratic, threatening, and harassing since the filing of their divorce.

In light of these allegations, Guobadia is seeking a restraining order against Williams to ensure the safety and well-being of himself and those around him. The legal maneuver adds another layer of complexity to the already tumultuous relationship between the former couple.

