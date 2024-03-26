Okay, everybody calm down. Euphoria isn’t canceled, and Season 3 is happening; it’s just delayed. “HBO and Sam Levinson remain committed to making an exceptional third season,” a spokesperson at HBO said in a statement to Variety. “In the interim, we are allowing our in-demand cast to pursue other opportunities.”

So while they let the talent earn money elsewhere, scripts for Season 3 are being written. Now, get this: There was a report that the show’s third season was being canned. And that’s why you can’t believe everything you hear.

Production had been delayed, like most shows due to the Hollywood strikes and the death of Angus Cloud in July 2023, who ironically played Fez, a local drug dealer. Euphoria has played a role in launching most of its cast – including Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, and Hunter Schafer – as in-demand talent and, in some cases, into Hollywood’s top of the food chain. Their collective successes play a role into coordinating schedules on one massive production like Euphoria.

Back in November 2023, Variety reported, “HBO confirmed that the show’s third season was expected to premiere in 2025.” This assured at least a three-year lag between seasons since Season 2 hit HBO in January 2022. Sheesh.

Euphoria also stars other popular rising stars, Maude Apatow, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, Nika King, Storm Reid, Colman Domingo, and Austin Abrams. The series follows Rue, played by Zendaya, as a teenage drug addict struggling to stay sober and readjust to high school after rehab. Zendaya has earned two Emmys for her portrayal of Rue, but the show has generated backlash over the portrayal of both sexual content and drug abuse.