In his exclusive interview with The Art Of Dialogue, Naughty By Nature front man Treach spoke about the brawl that he and 2Pac were involved in at a comedy club in Los Angeles, which ultimately led to the Crips putting the “green light” on him and ‘Pac following the melee.

Back in the mid-90s, Treach says that an brawl between the Rollin 60s Crips and the Bloods broke out at the Comedy Store in Los Angeles the week before they were in attendance, but suggested that the Crips came back the following week to exact revenge; the same night that he and ‘Pac were in attendance.

“They came in and just started picking up chairs and bottles. We heard the commotion in the back. Before we got a chance to look back, bow! I got hit in the head with a chair,” he remembered.

“That’s when I walked around with the big chain, so I took that shit off immediately. ‘Pac and everybody that was with us picked up bottles and chairs, and there was just an all-out brawl. So we ended up fighting our way outta there.”

Treach says that despite escaping with their lives, there were still repercussions for their actions at the Comedy Store. “It was so real we actually had gotten green lit by the 60s. A green light is like on sight, n-ggas is gonna roll on you and handle business — it’s a hit,” he said. “So I had to get up with my family that was out there … We sat down in Compton and basically let it be known we ain’t disrespected the gang, we was just doing what we had to do to get up outta there. So they took the green light off and the rest is history.”