A very big Happy Birthday shout-out goes out to Hip-Hop legend and actor Redman. The Newark, NJ bred veteran turns a half-century today and is showing no signs of slowing down; his progress of constantly going strong is evident in the Hip Hop and film world.

Redman has been able to bless his fans with an impressive album catalog over the span of three decades, including Whut? Thee Album, Muddy Waters, Doc’s Da Name and Malpractice. Hits such as “Let’s Get Dirty,” “Smash Sumthin,” and his classic collabo with partner-in-crime Method Man on the Blackout album have helped his fans realize that Reggie Noble has understood the complex formula for success and longevity.

Besides crushing the rap game, Redman was able to show off his thespian abilities and was an underrated comedian on the big screen as well. His cameos on successful movies such as How High, Scary Movie 3, and Backstage have opened the eyes of new fans from different demographics worldwide, proving that Hip Hop can’t always be serious and that some of the best in the game can be one of the funniest individuals in entertainment. The good folks at TheSource.com would like to wish Redman a Happy 54th Birthday and many more in the future!

