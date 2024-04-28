Summer is just around the corner and trips are being planned. If you’re a film buff or hip-hop head and looking to combine a vacay with an experience, check out our upcoming summer calendar of film and music events to help plan your summer trip:

Summer Jam (June 2, New York City): Combine sightseeing in the Big Apple with performances from some of the hottest acts in hip-hop including Doja Cat, Offset, Sexyy Red, Method Man and Redman, Tee Grizzley, and more. https://www.hot97.com/events/summer-jam/.

Tribeca Film Festival (June 5 – June 16, 2024, New York City): If you have time, why not stick around NYC for of the world’s most famous film festivals? In addition to dozens of highly-anticipated films, shorts, panels, events, and experiences, this year’s event also includes “De Niro Con,” a celebration in honor of legendary actor Robert De Niro’s 80th birthday. https://tribecafilm.com/

Governors Ball (June 7-9, New York City): If you’re going to be in NYC, why not get a two-for-one special? Some of this year’s Governors Ball headliners include Post Malone, 21 Savage, SZA, Renee Rapp, Victoria Monet, and more. https://www.governorsballmusicfestival.com/lineup

Bonnaroo (June 13-16, Manchester, Tennessee): Post Malone Megan Thee Stallion, and T-Pain are just some of the headliners at this early summer event, which includes an eclectic lineup of almost every kind of artist, group, and genre imaginable. https://www.bonnaroo.com/.

Summerfest (June 20-22, June 27-29, and July 4-6, 2024, Milwaukee, Wisconsin): Although not many people plan a vacation to Milwaukee, this year’s lineup might warrant a specific trip. The event mixes country, hip-hop, pop, and more with SZA and Lil Uzi Vert joining the likes of Motley Crue, Keith Urban, Tyler Childress, Maroon 5, and more over three weekends in Wisconsin. (Don’t forget your mosquito spray for this one.) https://www.summerfest.com/lineup/

Lollapalooza (August 1-4, Chicago): Future x Metro Boomin, SZA, Killer Mike, Tyler the Creator, and other hip-hop artists join the likes of the Killers, Blink 182, Skrillex, and more for the iconic event in the heart of downtown Chicago, a city worth checking out on its own for a long weekend trip.

Venice International Film Festival (August 28 – September 7, 2024, Venice, Italy): If you’re looking to Eurotrip it this summer, check out the world’s oldest film festival in Venice, which boasts some of the best submissions from around the globe. https://www.labiennale.org/en/cinema/2023

Toronto International Film Festival (September 5-15, 2024, Toronto): If you’re planning a trip to the Six, why not fully immerse yourself in Canadian film culture? For almost 50 years, some of the hottest new releases in Canadian and international cinema have made their debut at TIFF. https://www.tiff.net/