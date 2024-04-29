Country music has been receiving considerable attention from fans outside the genre lately, especially with Beyoncé’s recent hit Cowboy Carter. However, it seems Jelly Roll just invited Hip-Hop fans to the biggest country-themed festival of the year, the 2024 Stagecoach Festival.

Friday night, Jelly Roll brought out T-Pain by seamlessly incorporating the iconic singer, songwriter, and rapper into his country set. T-Pain did not disappoint. He gave the crowd a medley of his hits, including “Buy U a Drank,” which everyone in the crowd seemed to know. Jelly Roll and T-Pain even performed a cover of the late Toby Keith’s “Should’ve Been A Cowboy.”

But Jelly wasn’t just relying on T-Pain for the Hip-Hop vibes. Get this: He performed some classic rap records. He gave the crowd Biz Markie’s “Just a Friend,” then took it to some harder hits like DMX’s “Ruff Riders’ Anthem” to easily become a fan favorite in Eminem’s “Lose Yourself.”

Advertisement

The Stagecoach audience is usually pretty dedicated to the country genre they came to see, and this could have been a miss, but Jelly Roll, with a little help from T-Pain, executed the surprise set effortlessly.