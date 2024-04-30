On the day the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown, NY will officially open The Souls of the Game exhibit, the Players Alliance will ensure museum visitors have the opportunity to experience the culmination of Black history and baseball.

In celebration of Black baseball, the Hall of Fame East-West Classic, the opening of The Souls of the Game exhibit and Museum admission will be free on Saturday, May 25, courtesy of The Players Alliance. The opening of the exhibit will be the same day as the Hall of Fame East-West Classic is played at Doubleday Field in Cooperstown.

“The story of Black baseball, told through the voices of those who lived and live it, is a vital part of the American narrative and one from which everyone can learn,” said Josh Rawitch, President of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum. “We are so grateful to The Players Alliance for making it possible for everyone to enter the Museum on Saturday, May 25, as we open The Souls of the Game exhibit. This partnership will allow visitors to experience the stories of Black baseball as never before possible.”

As part of the fan experience at the Hall of Fame East-West Classic, The Players Alliance will bring their Level Up Lab to the concourse outside the front gates of Doubleday Field. The Level Up Lab is a retail-style pop-up experience offering one on one tips from current and former pro players ensuring access and engagement of urban and rural players. Players learn proper sizing for bats, gloves and more.

“The Players Alliance is thrilled to support our many leaders playing in the East-West Classic by helping fans enjoy this once in a lifetime opportunity,” said Margarette Purvis, interim executive director of The Players Alliance. “Through this partnership with the Hall of Fame, we will give access to Black history to thousands of fans who will visit the Museum on May 25. By experiencing Black baseball history, guests will see the path to build a stronger and more inclusive game going forward.”

Located on the Museum’s second floor in the Yawkey Gallery, The Souls of the Game: Voices of Black Baseball will cover stories of early Black baseball, the Negro Leagues era, the complexities of reintegration, Jackie Robinson, post-reintegration progress and retrogress, and calls for change in today’s game while celebrating the newest superstars of the era. Meaningful stories from Black baseball are also being added to other exhibits throughout the Museum.

The exhibit is part of the Hall of Fame’s Black Baseball Initiative that includes additional outreach programs, educational materials and virtual programming and is made possible by the Yawkey Foundation with additional support from Bill Janetschek in honor of his siblings Robert and Ann, the Anthony A. Yoseloff Foundation and the Bisignano Family. The initiative will also enhance Black Baseball stories found throughout the Museum.

The Souls of the Game, a title that pays tribute to W.E.B. Du Bois’s seminal 1903 book “The Souls of Black Folk”, will explore the Black baseball experience of those men, women and children who were and are an integral part of our National Pastime.

Subtitled “Voices of Black Baseball”, the exhibit will highlight first-person accounts by the many individuals whose experiences shaped them, their community, baseball and America at large. Featuring historically significant artifacts, documents and photographs, and utilizing audio, video, and interactive elements, the exhibit will tell a more inclusive story of baseball, shine a light on and correct misconceptions about Black baseball.

For more information about the Museum’s Black Baseball Initiative, please visit baseballhall.org/BBI.