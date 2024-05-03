It may be a little early to think about roster upgrades while the NBA Playoffs get deeper into the postseason, but not if you’re the Los Angeles Lakers. One would think adding a third star alongside King James and Anthony Davis, who showed up in a big way against the Nuggets, makes sense. According to Jovan Buha of The Athletic, that ain’t happening for now.

“Some within the Lakers organization have been hesitant about pursuing a three-star strategy, leaning instead towards bolstering depth,” Buha said on The Athletic NBA Show. Buha also asserted James’ historical support for adding a third star but stressed that recent discussions have been cautious, to say the least.

Since the trade deadline, the road to securing a third star has become more complex. With D’Angelo Russell looking like he may opt for free agency, any potential acquisition would probably require a sign-and-trade involving him alongside other veteran contracts for salary-matching purposes. Complicated is an understatement. This would also devalue the Lakers’ draft-pick flexibility in the future.

And with James’ impending 40th birthday in December and Davis’ history of injuries, the Lakers face a crucial decision. They must balance their focus for an immediate championship contention with the practical plan for a post-LeBron era.