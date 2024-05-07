Earlier today(May 7) Drake’s OVO store in London was vandalized in the midst of his beef with Kendrick Lamar, with K. Dot’s “They Not Like Us” lyrics tagged o the front of the store.

The trendy outlet, located on London’s Carnaby Street, was decorated with the words from Kendrick’s latest diss track, which dropped last week. According to reports, no one has been arrested for the crime and there are no suspects at this time.

Drake's OVO store in London vandalized with Kendrick Lamar lyrics amid beef pic.twitter.com/aJZSOd1UFy — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) May 7, 2024

Aside form the graffiti incident in London, a shooting occurred earlier today outside of Drake’s Toronto mansion, injuring a security guard on the perimeter of the estate. The guard suffered a gunshot wound to his upper chest. He was rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery soon after being found unconscious. The unidentified shooter is believed to have fled the scene of the crime in a vehicle.

Advertisement

Drake was not injured in the shooting, which is speculated to have been a drive-by shooting.

Kendrick used an aerial photo of this same property owned by Drake as the cover of the “Not Like us” diss track.