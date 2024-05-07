Rapper Meek Mill took to his Twitter page on Monday afternoon to express his frustration over not being able to reach his son, whom he shares with Milan Harris, to wish him a happy birthday. In a pair of heartfelt posts, Meek voiced his disappointment at the situation.

“Happy bday czar me and papi called you 10 times today!” Meek wrote in one post, reflecting the desire to connect with his son on his special day. In another post, he added, “My other son can’t even wish my other son happy bday … it’s looks perfect on the net!” The sincerity of his words resonated with fans, who flooded the replies with supportive messages.

Among the supportive messages, one fan wrote, “I don’t know you but I just want to tell you not to give up yet. There’s always hope, dear friend; just with time, things will get better. Wishing you a successful day.” Another added, “Sorry to hear that, pray that God will change things soon on their behalf,” echoing sentiments of hope and encouragement.

The Neighborhood Talk caught Meek Mill’s posts and shared them alongside Milan Harris’ birthday tributes for their son. Harris, in a touching caption accompanying a photo of herself with the child, expressed her love for their son, saying, “Happy birthday to my handsome baby boy @czartharuler. I love you so much, I can write a book about how you changed my world but we’re running late lol. I can’t believe I’ve been a mom for four years; time is flying.”

In the comments section of Harris’ post, Meek Mill’s fans emerged, urging her to allow the rapper to speak with his son. Meek and Milan Harris welcomed their child in 2020, sharing a birthday with Meek himself.

Look at his tweets below.