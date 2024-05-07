Following his SOLD-OUT 2023 North American UTOPIA – Circus Maximus Tour and record-breaking No.1 album UTOPIA, Travis Scott’s UTOPIA – Circus Maximus Tour is set to continue this summer with 12 arena and stadium dates, including his largest U.K. headline show to date at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.



Set to transport fans into an unparalleled audiovisual experience, the next leg of the tour will kick off in the Netherlands at the Gelredome on the 28th of June, continuing through the United Kingdom and Europe, making stops in Poland, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Itlay, Czech Republic before wrapping in Frankfurt, Germany on 27th of July.

1 Euro/Pound from every ticket sold, will go to Cactus Jack Foundation, a 501(c)3 with a mission to uplift Houston youth through toy drives, scholarship programs to HBCU college students, and fulfilling expenses for education and creative endeavors.

His critically acclaimed album UTOPIA, was the biggest-selling hip-hop release of 2023, holding strong at No.1 on the Billboard Top 200 for four weeks running, and garnering over 50 billion streams globally. Additionally, Spotify named UTOPIA the most streamed album in its first week in 2023, and Apple Music confirmed the biggest first-day streams of an album in 2023.

UTOPIA finds GRAMMY® nominated Travis Scott at the height of his powers as a performer, songwriter, producer, and collaborator proving once again that nobody sounds like Travis. It continues to enshrine him as the culture’s foremost sonic innovator and has been heralded as the ‘‘album of the decade’.

Tickets for Travis Scott UTOPIA – Circus Maximus Tour will go on sale Friday, 10 May at 10am local time at travisscott.com.