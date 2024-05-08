Actress, singer, and songwriter Janelle Monáe is the latest star added to the high-profile cast of Universal Pictures’ musical film project from Pharrell and Michael Gondry.

As reported in Variety, Monáe joins previously announced cast members Kelvin Harrison Jr., Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Halle Bailey, Brian Tyree Henry, and Missy Elliott.

This makes perfect sense from a casting standpoint. The project is described as a musical and Monáe, is a star on all fronts – especially musically where she first made a name for herself. So adding A-list artists like Monáe, Bailey and Elliott only solidifies the authenticity of the crux of this art imitating life project inspired by Pharrell William’s real life experiences coming up in Virginia Beach’s humble Atlantis Apartments in 1977.

Advertisement

Gondry is directing from a script penned by Martin Hynes and Steven Levenson. Pharrell and Mimi Valdés will produce through his production company i am OTHER. Gil Netter produces through his company, Gil Netter Productions. Ryan Jones, Universal’s senior VP of production development Ryan Jones and Universal’s director of production development, Christine Sun, will handle the studio, as reported by Variety.

This project clearly shows that Pharrell is in a biopic/life storytelling stage of his journey. He is also collaborating with The LEGO Group to produce Piece by Piece, a film about Pharrell’s life experienced through LEGO animation. Well, on that note, insert the ‘Neptunes’ sound. IYKYK