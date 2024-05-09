‘Disney’s the Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl,’ Taps North West Joins Jennifer Hudson, Jason Weaver and More for Disney+

‘Disney’s the Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl,’ Taps North West Joins Jennifer Hudson, Jason Weaver and More for Disney+

North West is set to make her Hollywood Bowl debut in Disney’s The Lion King, a special performance to be recorded and later aired on Disney+.

Joining the ensemble are newly-announced cast members Heather Headley and Lebo M, alongside previously announced stars Billy Eichner, Bradley Gibson, Ernie Sabella, Jason Weaver, Jeremy Irons, Nathan Lane, and special guest Jennifer Hudson. The event is scheduled to be recorded on May 24 and May 25.

Disney Branded Television and Fulwell 73 are producing the event, which is described as “the special will celebrate the 30-year evolution of The Lion King, from the original 1994 animated film to the 1998 Tony Award-winning Broadway musical to the 2019 dramatic live-action film.”

Advertisement

Here’s the official breakdown: