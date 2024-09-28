unnamed (3)

French artist kobzx2z and Red Luna, a dynamic american singer, have made a massive splash in the music world with their latest single “Midnight”, which has already gone viral just days after its release. Within six days of its debut on streaming platforms, the track has garnered an astonishing 2 million streams, and the momentum shows no signs of slowing down.

The song’s reach has extended far beyond streaming numbers. On TikTok, Midnight has inspired more than 500,000 videos and amassed hundreds of millions of views, driving its viral status across social media. The track has captured global attention, rocketing up the charts to claim the #32 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 in the week of September 21, 2024—just days after its release.

This meteoric rise is a testament to the fresh and powerful synergy between kobzx2z, the 21-year-old artist hailing from Besançon, France, and Red Luna, whose distinctive voice has captivated fans worldwide. kobzx2z (born August 19, 2003), known for his unique sound blending urban beats and pop influences, is fast becoming a name to watch on the international scene. Partnered with Red Luna, whose soulful, genre-bending style perfectly complements his production, the pair have created a hit that is resonating across cultures and continents.

With its viral appeal and incredible streaming success, Midnight is on track to become one of the biggest hits of the year.