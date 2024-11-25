In what is expected to be the first of many resignations from federal judicial posts, Damian Williams, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, has announced his resignation, effective at 11:59 p.m. on December 13.

Whelp, here we go …

Just who is US Attorney Williams? He has led significant and high-profile cases—including the convictions of Senator Robert Menendez and former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried—leaves behind a legacy marked by major investigations involving public figures such as Mayor Eric Adams and Sean “P. Diddy” Combs. That part.

Advertisement

Get this, in a statement reflecting on his time in office, Williams described his resignation as a bittersweet moment. “Today is a bittersweet day for me, as I announce my resignation as United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York,” he said. “It is bitter in the sense that I am leaving my dream job, leading an institution I love that is filled with the finest public servants in the world. It is sweet in that I am confident I am leaving at a time when the Office is functioning at an incredibly high level—upholding and exceeding its already high standard of excellence, integrity, and independence.”

As for his temporary replacement, Ed Kim, Williams’ deputy, will step into the role of acting U.S. Attorney following his departure. The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York is considered one of the most prestigious positions in the federal legal system, overseeing high-profile cases and investigations that often draw national attention.

Not to add a certain incoming Commander in Chief into the chat but in the wake of Williams’ resignation, President-elect Donald Trump has announced plans to nominate Jay Clayton, the former chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, to take over the role. The Southern District of New York is renowned for its influential position in handling major cases involving prominent individuals and major financial institutions.

Sickening. Oh, wait, was that said out loud? Whoops.