After tearing down the house in a performance with Lil Uzi Vert in the City Of Brotherly Love, Wiz Khalifa showed the young bull some real love in his hometown by announcing on stage that he would be signing the Philadelphia rookie to Taylor Gang.

Khalifa even went in his pocket and gave Uzi Vert, who Khalifa collaborated with on the popular “Pull Up” track, a Taylor Gang chain while onstage to show off that he is the newest signee with TGOD.

The confirmation was later made on Twitter from Wiz:

Congrats to Lil Uzi Vert for landing a spot on the Taylor Gang team and to Wiz for signing one of the hottest free agents on the market!