Every Saturday and Sunday morning, Gerald Brown and Howard ‘Howie C’ Cowart align basketball fanatics to a show that talks about more than stats, wins and losses.

Insert Bottom Line Sports Show, heard worldwide on Sirius XM’s NBA Radio.

The show fuses sports fans and their favorite athletes and gives them giving them a chance to get to know the players behind the jerseys that they wear.

Produced by New York Knicks legend Charles Oakley and retired Orlando Magic superstar Anfernee ‘Penny’ Hardaway, the show has been a hit because of its focus on lifestyle, off court style, with highlights to boot. Think TNT’s Inside The NBA on a radio format in a barbershop.

Retired NFL great Deion Sanders, the Portland Trailblazers’ Damian Lillard, Los Angeles Clippers guard Chris Paul, Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen and rapper Nas are some of the notables that have graced the show.

What makes the show sensational is its humble beginnings.

The show began in 2006 in the basement of Gerald Brown’s New Jersey home. Brown felt the need to start the show because of the disconnect he notices between athletes and journalists. “We started asking questions that we as fans wanted to know as opposed to the mundane questions from journalists,” Brown said on a recent episode of the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

“Our show is not scripted,” said Cowart. “We’re the everyday fan.”

Listen To Gerald Brown and Howie C’s journey on the Scoop B Radio Podcast by clicking here.

Brown’s connection to the NBA is not foreign. A Harlem native, he was a Knicks ball boy in his youth. The journey makes it enjoyable for everyone.

“They’re very knowledgable and they speak the truth,” Penny Hardaway told Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson. “They don’t try to hammer anybody and gauge guys and make guys feel like less than what they are. It’s barbershop talk for real.”