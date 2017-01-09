Solange is slated to perform at Peace Ball, a January 19 event described by The Washington Post as an “alternative celebration” to the festivities honoring President-elect Donald Trump.

The event, which will take place at the National Museum of African American History and Culture, is being organized by Busboys and Poets, who describe the gathering as “a celebration of accomplishment — over the last four years, there’s been progress on marriage equality, criminal justice reform, and health care. We don’t always take the time to stand back and look at this great stuff and celebrate.”

Solange will be join a stacked lineup of artists and activists including Angela Davis, Danny Glover, Alice Walker, Van Jones, Ashley Judd, Fran Drescher Vagina Monologues playwright Eve Ensler, and Grammy-winning jazz singer Esperanza Spalding.

To preface attendees for the goal of the event, the press release quotes Howard Zinn, saying, “To be hopeful in bad times is not just foolishly romantic. It is based on the fact that human history is a history not only of cruelty but also of compassion, sacrifice, courage, kindness.” Get more information here.