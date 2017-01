Snoop Dogg: I Will Roast Any Of You “Uncle Toms” That Perform At The Trump Inauguration

Snoop is on his Huey P. Newton when it comes to President-elect Donald Trump.

In a hilarious yet very serious Instagram video the rap legend made an open declaration to any artist that decided that they wanted to help celebrate Donald Trump be inaugurated as the 45th President of the United States. It’s just so funny, you have to watch it.

A video posted by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on Jan 10, 2017 at 5:17pm PST