Happy Birthday, Aaliyah.

Today (January 16) the late beautiful singer would have turned 38 years old. Although “Baby Girl’s” untimely death was during the peak of her music and acting career, the songstress left an incredible mark on the lives of her family, loved ones and massive fan base across the world.

At just 22, the Grammy-nominated singer tragically died in an airplane crash along with several others while returning home from the Bahamas after shooting her last video, “Rock The Boat.”

At the time of Aaliyah’s death, she was engaged to rap mogul Damon Dash. She was topping the music charts with hits such as “Try Again,” “More Than A Woman,” and “I Miss You.” The multi-talented star was also making a name for herself in Hollywood, starring in movies Queen of The Damned and Romeo Must Die.

August 25th, 2001 was a tragic day for many of us as we lost this angel close to 1 years ago, but her legacy lives on stronger than ever. Let’s celebrate her life through the music. Let’s reminisce with The Source’s top 5 favorite Aaliyah songs.

1. One In A Million



2. Are You That Somebody



3. Four Page Letter



4. If Your Girl Only Knew



5. Age Ain’t Nothing But A Number

