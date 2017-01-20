Harlem native Lean Brim is becoming a force within the music industry. His impressive collection of work speaks for itself, and it has caught the attention of some of the biggest names in the business.

His most recent project “CEDRIC“, is an impressive, 13-track EP containing no features. As mentioned previously, he has worked with some of the biggest stars in the industry, including The Weeknd, Soulja Boy, and many more.

This attention is well deserved to say the least. Lean Brim continues to share his unique style with the world, and continues to shine as an artist. Stream “CEDRIC” below.