About two days after the historical Women’s March on Washington, the reinstatement of the “Mexico City Policy” was announced by President Trump and his administration.

This new rule means that international organizations outside of the government that received U.S. family planning funding cannot include abortion services.

With this Global rule in place, this forces foreign NGOs to chose between two options. Accepting U.S. family planning funds and prohibiting abortion information and services. Or choosing to refuse U.S. family planning funds and secure alternatives to keep clinics open.