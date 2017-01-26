On The Rise: Take A Look At SiC In His New Video For “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You”

On The Rise: Take A Look At SiC In His New Video For “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You”

In his new visual, SiC provides a great example of how to treat a woman, as he takes a special someone on a romantic date throughout the city. The official video for “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” was directed by Leeked Filmz, vividly capturing the city’s bright lights.

SiC is a promising Philadelphia based artist who is a member of the label “Born Legends”. His record “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” served as the first single off his most recent project “The Education Of Lauryn Hill Son”. The project is a tribute to Lauryn Hill’s classic project from 1998.

Take a listen to the full mixtape here, and watch the official video below!