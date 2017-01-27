Compton, California’s own Billionaire Buck premiere’s his official visual for “Karma.” Every action has a reaction, everything has a consequence we all must answer for. Buck discusses his dealing with fate in his new song. “Karma” is the introduction record to the first volume in a five-volume series on the Black Jew project titled, Billions. Similar to a book series, each volume will contain five unreleased new records leading up to the print publication release. “Karma” is produced by JTP, he is also responsible for 50% of the production on Buck’s next release. Billionaire Buck is set the first installment in the series this March.

Shares



