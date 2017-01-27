After finding success as a member of the group Tribe Gvng, rapper Su Bailey has returned a new solo joint that’s sure to find a place on your playlist. This time around Su Bailey is delivering his melodic visual for “Knockin.” The visual tells a tale of the cold streets and how they can be so unforgiving in NYC.

The audio has been circulating the blogs for the past three months and it carries an underlying island vibe albeit dark. This music video gives us indelible images of what its really like coming up in the cold New York streets and pictures Su in various places around the city.

In the Trife Drew directed video, Su Bailey also gives fans a deeper look into the lives of Tribe Gvng, as other members of the crew make cameos while they also prepare to drop solo tracks.