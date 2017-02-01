Making his mark on the U.K music scene is Ryan De La Cruz, is an exciting young artists who bring this unapologetic energy to the already striving British music scene. His latest release Know About Me is a carefully curated track with raw, forward thinking visuals.

Joining forces with Bouha Kamzi, the conceptual visuals, show how well Ryan can bring a song to life. Talking about his partnering with Kamzi, he explains “We spent an afternoon rehearsing the roles and experimenting with different character nuances, but on a whole he sort of naturally embodies each of the characters in real life. Ryan is very talented, sharp and hilarious to be around. Within the first few minutes of listening to him talk, gauging his personality and range, I quickly realized we were onto something special.”

Check out Ryan’s new video below,