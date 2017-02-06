Rae Sremmurd may be touring overseas, but it’s not stopping them from blessing fans with new music.

One week after Swae Lee made the announcement via Twitter, the duo debuted a snippet of the song during a performance in Europe.

Ever wonder what A Gucci x Rae Sremmurd x Kendrick Lamar track would sound like make sure you get that Ransom 2 — Swae Lee Lee Swae (@goSwaeLee) January 28, 2017

During the 3 minute video, the DJ starts the new set with a different song before Slim Jimmy grants his permission to play the unreleased collab. “Can we drop one more new Rae Sremmurd song?” Slim Jxmmi asked the crowd. “This song is Rae Sremmurd, Gucci Mane and Kendrick Lamar,” Jimmy announced before allowing the track to play.

Opening with the signature Mike WiLL Made-It beat lace, Swae Lee opens the track with his signature melodic sound on the chorus before Gucci Mane kicks down the door with the opening verse.

“Two cups, too turnt, two hoes on my neck/You can’t freak me without a Guwop freak/Gucci, no rice, that’s all me”

Following up Gucci, is none other than Slim Jimmy, but fans will have to wait for the official release to hear the bars from both Swae Lee and Kendrick due to the version premiered being an early and rough release. Despite lacking half of the features, the song sounds like it is going to be a certified banger, but we are more than likely going to have to wait until Mike WiLL Made-It drop his Ransom 2 album to hear it in it’s entirety, unless the untitled track is leaked early.

Check out the video and snippet below.