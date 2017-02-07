Did you know that former 106 & Park host Keshia Chante was a pretty successful singer.

A Canada native, she’s won the Juno Award, the Canadian equivalent to a Grammy.

Check this out: she also has the distinct honor of having a song that charted on Billboard in Japan and has a star on the Brampton Walk of Fame.

In a recent interview with Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson on the Scoop B Radio Podcast, she discussed what she’s thankful for and why being a role model is so important to her. She even talked about the hit television show, Teen Summit from the old school BET days in the 90s. Check it out by clicking here.