It’s a different “Ball” game when you separate yourself from elite company.

LaMelo Ball is one of the most exciting and most highly talked about high school basketball player in the nation. Last night, Ball has America going crazy from the performance for Chino Hills high school. Already a national powerhouse, Ball led his squad to an 146-123 win over Los Osos. Despite how high the scoring was in this game, Ball had a game for the record books….literally. He finished with 92 points and 7 assists. A lot of people are quite impressive of how efficient he was as he went 30-for-39 from inside the arc and 7-for-22 from 3 point range.

Ball told ESPN’s Myron Medcalf that his performance was dedicated to a classmate, Lexi, who is in the hospital.

His teammates, aware of the situation, encouraged him to keep shooting as the points piled up, Ball said. Here’s highlights of the historical performance below.

As impressive as the performance was, there were some controversial comments being made from Los Osos coach Dave Smith. Coach Smith claimed that “it’s a joke” and Smith said Chino Hills players fouled on purpose to prevent his team from running out the clock and stopping Ball from scoring more.

“That’s wrong,” Smith said, according to the newspaper. “It goes against everything CIF [California Interscholastic Federation] stands for. The Ball boys are very talented and great players, but it’s embarrassing to high school athletics. I’ve been coaching for 35 years, and we’ve turned high school athletics into individualism.

Coach Smith have to just bite the bullet and prepare himself for a complete domination from years on out as LaMelo is just only a sophomore who already committed to UCLA, dropping buckets and putting up ridiculous numbers night in and night out.