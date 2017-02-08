Scottish designer Nicholas Elliott, behind the brand N-p-Elliot, presented his Fall/Winter 2017 collection last week [Jan. 31st].

The overall collection featured street wear of today along with a futuristic and innovative presentation at the Skylight Clarkson Square in Manhattan for men’s New York Fashion Week.

Inspired by both the androgynous element in the film Orlando, and the art direction and costumes in Dune, the collection was full of interesting pattens and textures. Check out the highlights from the show below!

Shot by Fabian P.