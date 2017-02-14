Since it’s creation, the term “hypebeast” has always had a negative connotation. A hypebeast, as defined by UrbanDictionary.com is someone “that collects clothing, shoes, and accessories for the sole purpose of impressing others.” Well, Bronx rapper and sneaker connoisseur Jae Tips has taken the word into his own hands, celebrating the culture of collecting the most coveted kicks and clothing, with the third installment of his Hypebeast mixtape series.

Hypebeast 3 finds Uptown’s Savior battling the conflicts that come with his ascension in the Hip Hop game — fake support, a complicated love life and most importantly the time it takes away from fatherhood. Hypebeast 3 is Tip’s most introspective project to date, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t have anthems. “Let It Fly”, and “Arms Reach” have an unrelenting energy and are primed for your next AUX cord pass. Tracks like “Godfather” and “Cancelled Christmas” caters to his more ferocious side, and proves that whether the throne is ready for the taking or not, Jae Tips is coming for it.

Check out Jae Tips, Hypebeast 3, featuring Phil Walker, Tina Yao, Pyro Traxx, and production by Dizzy Banko, Chigi, Lucciwazhere, GundamBeatz, above. Download/Stream on Apple Music here.