Calvin Harris is working with the “greatest artist of our generation” on his fifth studio album.

Last month Harris previewed a song with Frank Ocean on Snapchat. He teased the same song again this weekend on Snapchat with a 10 second snippet of a verse from Offset

There’s no word on when this lit collaboration will be released but we have the previews below to enjoy until then.

I worked with the greatest artists of our generation !!! I’m in the mixing stage now. I listen back and can’t believe what we created !!!!! — Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) February 15, 2017