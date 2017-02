On The Rise: Watch Hoodrich Pablo Juan In His Latest Visual For “Never Goin Back”

Hoodrich Pablo Juan is back with his latest video for “Never Goin Back“. The track was directed by Raw Films, and the record was produced by Spiffy Global, Nard, & B Master Sensei.

Check out the official video for “Never Goin Back” here: