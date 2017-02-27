After months of touring and a brief musical hiatus, Caskey returns with his first official release of 2017 entitled “Generation Y”. Starting the record off strong, the Cash Money signee spits, “Trump’s in the office, racisms still alive, man that sh*t kills the vibe.” This is merely a conscious reflection of the world at the moment through Caskey’s set of eyes. His message is not only relatable but he also offers advice on how to maintain true to yourself and spread love while doing so. By urging other musicians to lose the ego and begin to set positive examples, the Orlando rapper melodically states, “I look at rappers and want to change occupations.” I mean, can we blame him?

Check out his new song below and let us know your thoughts.