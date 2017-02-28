The Source is proud to announce its partnership with the hottest barber convention – the CT Barber Expo. Shout out to master barber and founder Jason “Jay Majors” Raposo on bringing the barber community from all around the world together in one place. The 7th annual event gets better each year, be sure to get your tickets now!

ABOUT CT BARBER EXPO 7

CT Barber Expo 7 will be held April 22-23, 2017 at the Connecticut Convention Center, located in the capital city of Hartford. Over 450 barbers will compete in a variety of categories ranging from Freestyle with Color, Freestyle without Color, Speed Challenge, Theme Challenge and Self Haircutting Challenge. Attendance at last year’s battle was over 5,800 people.

This years Barber Expo will feature an incredible Barber Battle with several categories, Educational classes by the industry’s top barbers, vendor booths, product demonstrations, barbershop quartet, platform artists and giveaways.

BUY YOUR TICKETS:

FOLLOW @JAY_MAJORS

Video credit: John Rosario