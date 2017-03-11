“Simply better than her bootleggers….”

Equal parts street and sweet, Seville Michelle‘s line of leather wrapped bamboo earrings have quickly become a staple on the lobes of the fashion-forward everywhere.

More than just an accessory, they are a statement piece – and they are popping up everywhere. Superstars Beyonce, Alicia Keys and Nicki Minaj have all adorned their lobes with her signature doorknockers. Her work has been credited in fashion magazines such as French Glamour, Billboard, V magazine People’s StyleWatch and Marie Claire, among many others.

After stepping away from designing for a bit of time, Seville Michelle is back with a new range of chokers that draw inspiration from religious iconography, classic designer logos and the same tough but delicate feel that has become her signature. Fresh off the heels of her performance in Kanye West‘s “Fade,” Teyana Taylor has been spotted many times wearing the “Jesus piece” choker.

Rap icon (and fellow Queens native) Roxanne Shante is one of Seville’s biggest enthusiasts. She says: “Working with Seville is a pleasure. She is a blast from the past – her leather wrapped door knockers are the best thing in the world, so light and comfortable to wear, a Godsend. I call her style new-classic hip hop.”

Patricia Field, who is best known for her ground-breaking styling on Sex & The City, was one of the first to spot the potential in Seville Michelle, featuring her in her boutique. Seville Michelle went on to be the top selling accessories designer at Patricia Field’s boutique. Says Field, “I’m happy to know that Seville [Michelle], a creative and original jewelry designer has re- organized her company and is back in full swing.”

You can check out Seville’s creations at www.sevillemichelle.com