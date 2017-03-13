Just when you thought SXSW couldn’t get any hotter, The Source Magazine and Sprat (@SpratFool) has just made Austin, Texas a sauna. If you have been living under a rock and haven’t had a chance to check out the line up for this years ‘Respect The Plug’ event at SxSW, than you are really missing out. We’re teaming up with Sprat and bringing out some industry staples to kick off SXSW the right way. With names such as K Camp, Zoey Dollaz, Monty, Trae The Truth and plenty more, while introducing an onslaught of new names set to take 2017 by storm. Going down this year March 15th at the Historic Victory Grill on 11th St.(short walk from 6th St.), if you made it to this venue and event Sprat had last year you already can expect him to have the whole city bumping. Be sure to pay homage to the plug and come through and see the best kick-off to SXSW!

Tickets for Respect the Plug

Back once again,The Source and Sprat’s bring “Legally Loud 4” which is bigger and better than ever. Expect a takeover of 6th street on March 16th wifh performances from K Camp, Ralo, Free Bandz Gang artist Zoey Dollaz, Remy Boy Monty, and “Gassed Up” Nebu Kiniza, Legally Loud is looking like a must see for SXSW this year. Powered by us, hosted by the up and coming tastemaker Buzy Baker, expect LL4 to be nothing short of AWESOME. Rumors already have started of a couple major names to be added to this already stacked line-up. Leave it to Sprat to drop a few bombs the day of the show…. He never lets us down! You do not want to miss one act on this as you know these Sprat x LoudPackLegion events always seem to predict your next star.