Over the weekend, the critically acclaimed thriller Get Out crossed the $100 million mark. Making helmsman Jordan Peele the first director/writer to ever get a $100 million debut with a $4 million budget.

The film is about a young African-American male who goes to meet his Caucasiain girlfriend’s family at their mysterious estate. As the weekend progresses he notices a correlation between his girlfriend’s family and missing black people in the community.

If you haven’t already, go see the funny, scary, thought-provoking film Get Out in theaters now.